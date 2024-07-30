Melton Town held at Belper United after letting two-goal lead slip away
The Reds are looking to go one better than last season's play-offs exit and Will Norcross and Kairo Edward-Johns put them in the driving seat only to see resilient Belper fight back for a point.
Belper had taken all six points from their two meetings last season, but Melton deserved to win this one on the day.
The visitors came close within the first minute when a ball was played into the area and Syme Mulvaney side stepped Kyle Bryant and hit a low shot which Joseph Fryatt had to parry away.
Melton’s dominant start was rewarded in the eighth minute when Toby Fura raced down the right touchline before playing in Kairo Edwards-John who touched the ball onto debutant Will Norcross, he took his time to get his feet set before planting the ball into the net. Town should have doubled their lead in the 14th minute but Edwards-John didn’t get a great touch on a shot right in front of goal as it went agonisingly wide.
There was controversy when a ball was floated into the area and Tom Eccleshall seemed to punch the ball away, but no penalty was given.
Melton did double their lead on 34 minutes, Sam Beaver slipped in Edwards-John, who cut inside Bryant before letting fly with a low shot which nestled into the corner of the net.
Just before the break Belper were given a lifeline when Bryant rose above the defence to nod into the top corner from a far post corner.
The second half started with the hosts looking stronger and on the hour mark they levelled, Eccleshall breaking clear before finding Jack Thatcher in the box, unmarked, who tapped into the net.
Belper almost took a surprising lead when Eccleshall’s long range shot shaved the bar. In the 85th minute a Fura free kick went to the back post where Beaver’s touch on was blocked on the line.
Melton were due to host Ashby Ivanhoe last night and on Saturday Harrowby Town are the visitors in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round before they return agaiun the followihg weekend in the league.