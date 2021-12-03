Melton Town go in search of first home win

Tom Manship. photo: Tim Williams

Melton Town are preparing for a home double, eager to put two frustrating defeats behind them.

Town returned to the Sports Village last week for their first home games of the United Counties League Premier Division North campaign.

But two impressive performances in front of bumper crowds did not pay off as Newark and Skegness Town both returned home with fortuitous 1-0 wins.

Now Tom Manship’s side - 10th in the table and with games in hand on teams above them - have two opportunities to pick up their first three home points since the summer’s promotion this week.

Deeping Rangers, currently 12th, will visit on Saturday (KO 3pm) before the arrival of ninth-place Eastwood - currently level with Town on points - are the visitors on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Asfordby will be keen to close the gap at the top of the table when they entertain 14th-place Kibworth Town in the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The weekend’s contest against Dunton and Broughton United was postponed, meaning Asfordby trail leaders Kirby Muxloe Reserves by seven points, even though they have played four games fewer.

Holwell Sports Women suffered a heartbreaking last-minute home defeat to second-place Doncaster Belles in the snow on Sunday.

Katie Connor, Alexa Passingham and Chantelle Robinson were on target in a 4-3 defeat.