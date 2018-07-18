Melton Town give Rushden and Diamonds tough workout

Melton Town’s new signing Robbie parsons made an instant impact with a goal on his debut against AFC Rushden and Diamonds on Tuesday evening.

The Northamptonshire side were the latest high-profile test for Town co-managers Tom Manship and Jon Stevenson, and while they went away 3-1 winners, they also expressed surprise at the test they had been given.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead inside 26 minutes before Parsons, an attacking midfielder once on the books of Northampton Town, scored from the penalty spot against his old club just two minutes later.

A good crowd of 135 then saw Manship and Stevenson’s old club score a third 10 minutes from time.

But the hosts were pleased with the training exercise, with 18 players given crucial game time ahead of the new season.

Melton kick off their United Counties League campaign at home to Irchester United on Saturday, August 4.