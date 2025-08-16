Melton Town finally picked up their first win of the season with a 3-2 UCL Premier North success over Ashby Ivanhoe – but a missed penalty and an injury time goal from the visitors made it a nailbiting finish.

Melton got off to a great start and took the lead after just five minutes when a quick break and a ball into the box saw Wakley took his time before finding Fura unmarked and he tucked the ball away.

The very next attack saw a long ball to the edge of area for Williams.

His cross was cleared only as far as Wakley, who smashed the ball past Graham to make it 2-0.

Tom Wakley - on target for Melton on Saturday.

It was almost three in the 17th minute when a long ball was played behind the Ashby defence and Williams chipped the keeper only for the ball to smack the crossbar.

The visitors started to settle into the game and Vowles went on a run towards the box before putting a shot on target that saw Harrison make a great save.

Just before the half hour the visitors halved the scoreline.

Robson went on a mazy run before playing a one two with Edwards and clear on goal he slotted past Harrison.

O’Neill-Martin then tried his luck from distance which went inches over the bar.

Into the second half and O’Neill-Martin, wide of the area, had an effort which saw Harrison at full stretch to palm the ball around the post.

Just before the hour mark Melton went 3-1 up when a Fura corner was cleared as far as the D where Williams powered a shot into the corner of the net.

Melton's defence went to sleep when a misplaced pass found Smith, who went wide of the area and his low shot flew inches wide of the far post.

But after 68 minutes, Fura was tripped in the area and Melton were awarded a penalty. However, Wakley’s strike was saved by Graham's feet.

With 15 minutes to go, O’Neill-Martin went clear of the defence and rounded the keeper, but he could only find the side-netting from a tight angle.

A Melton corner was then headed into the six yard box where King turned and fired in a shot which had Graham make a point blank save.

Melton were managing the game well until the fourth minute of injury time when, out of nowhere, Watson-Quilter had a speculative shot which caught Melton out to reduce the lead to one goal.

A frenetic two minutes had the hosts defending for their lives to see out the game.

This was a good performance from Melton which should have seen a bigger goal difference, but boss Tom Manship will be pleased with the whole squad’s effort and they now look forward to a local derby against Grantham this Saturday.