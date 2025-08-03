Melton Town fall at the first hurdle as they are unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup.

Melton Town fell at the first hurdle as they were unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup in a 3-0 Extra-Preliminary Round defeat at Bottesford.

No shots on target throughout the match pretty much summed up Melton's poor start to the new season.

With just four minutes on the clock the Northern Counties East League Premier Division hosts were ahead when Blake went clear on goal and rounded Melton's keeper only to be pulled down.

McMenemy sent Alley the wrong way with his spot kick to make it 1-0.

It should have been two with Bottesford's next attack when Blake’s shot from the edge of the area hit the ground and violently spun towards goal and smacked the post.

The game became a physical battle with both teams struggling to put a string of passes together.

Melton’s first clear chance came in the 20th minute when Calver went down the edge of the box before whipping in a low cross which Williams was inches away from connecting with.

Just before half-time and a ball behind Melton's defence had McMenemy through on goal, but his finish was poor.

The last move of the first half saw Munakandafa pick up the ball just inside Bottesford half, slipping past six tackles before letting fly and shaving the bar.

The second half saw the hosts dominate and a free kick was floated into the Melton box where an unmarked Clay headed into a open net, only for the move to be ruled offside which seemed dubious.

However, Bottesford did double their lead in the 56th minute when Bullement cut in from the wing and saw his low shot parried away by Alley only for Borland to tap into an open net.

With five minutes to go the hosts put the game to bed as Ayris received the ball on the edge of the area and from a tight angle slotted the ball past Alley.

Two minutes later and Ayris curled a shot from the edge of the area which shaved the outside of the post.

Melton never got going on the day and spent most of the game defending wave of attacks, creating very little themselves.

It's back to United Counties League Premier North action this coming weekend with an away trip in to Derbyshire to play Heanor Town where they will hope to reset and get their first points of the season on the board.