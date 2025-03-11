Melton Town ended a highly promising afternoon with nine men and a narrow, late 2-1 defeat at title-chasing Lincoln United in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

The Reds had looked set to take a superb point away to the high-flyers when Kairo Edwards-John levelled the game on 80 minutes at the far post after Lincoln failed to clear a corner.

But their afternoon ended up in despair with two men, Mikkel Hurst and Keenan King, sent off.

A rocket finish from Jack McMenemy had put Lincoln ahead after just six minutes.

Kairo Edwards-John - Melton equaliser at Lincoln.

The forward picked the ball up deep and fired a sensational effort into the top left corner from 25 yards.

It was an early blow that might have seen Melton spiral to a big defeat against a quality side.

But they dug in and equalised through Edwards-John.

However, in stoppage time the game erupted as the referee pointed to the spot for a Whites penalty after a push on Owen Vincent.

The shenanigans then began as Lincoln accused the Melton keeper of digging up the penalty spot and a red card was shown to another Melton man for his reaction.

Elliott Dye stepped up and found the bottom left corner and Melton were reduced to nine for another red card in the aftermath of the goal.

The restart was delayed with continued Melton protests threatening to forfeit the game.

On Saturday Melton next face a revitalised Hucknall Town, who have found winning ways since appointing new boss Tris Whitman, who has lifted them well clear of the relegation battle.