Melton Town chase more FA Vase glory at Clay Cross

Melton Town will put their promotion chase to one side and try to create more club history in the FA Vase at Clay Cross on Saturday.

The Reds had never been past the First Round Proper until this season, but a victory over Premier Division South side Yaxley last month sealed their passage to the Third Round Proper.

The game at Clay Cross is a potential banana skin with the home side going great guns a division below Melton, sitting third in UCL Division One with 13 wins and a draw in their last 16 matches.

The rampant Millers have just chalked up six successive victories, scoring 27 goals.

Keenan King and Kairo Edwards-John both scored to give Melton the 2-1 win at Yaxley.

Melton go into the game after another UCL Premier North setback last weekend, losing 3-1 at third-placed Bourne Town where Zac Allen bagged a hat-trick for the Wakes.

They started two points behind Bourne and their second defeat in three league games leaves them sixth and 12 points behind table-toppers Eastwood CFC but with three games in hand still and two points outside the play-off places with two games in hand on AFC Mansfield, a place above them.

Bourne went ahead after 15 minutes after Dunn played in Allen, who found the bottom corner.

Nine minutes later an Allen free kick looked destined for the top corner, but the keeper produced a superb save.

Only a great block denied Bird as he threatened for Bourne on the half-hour.

But five minutes later Melton were level from the spot through Damien McCrory, the penalty conceded by Gothard.

Right on half-time Bourne had an effort cleared off the line and the follow-up was put wide.

Dunn and Zac Munton both came close for Bourne before Allen robbed a defender and slotted home his second on 53 minutes.

Allen completed his hat-trick with a superb free kick five minutes from the end after Melton keeper had handled outside the box.

After Saturday Melton face a busy December as they target nine points from clashes with Deeping Rangers away and home and away clashes with Hucknall Town before their big showdown with Eastwood on 28th December.