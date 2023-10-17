Melton Town boss Tom Manship nets late winner against Wisbech Town to keep Reds second

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Reds had come from behind through Paul Anderson before Manship got the vital touch eight minutes from time to keep Melton second and hot on the heels of leaders Sherwood Colliery.

The first chance came straight from the kick off when the ball was sent out wide to Mulvaney who swung in a good cross that Anderson vollied towards goal, needing the Wisbech keeper Dan George to be at full stretch to tip the ball over the bar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second clear cut chance came in the 11th minute with Mulvaney lobbing the ball into Fura, who chipped the keeper only for the ball to go over the bar by inches.

Paul Anderson - levelled for Melton on Saturday.

The visitors were keeping a dominant Melton at bay and halfway through the first half a mistake in the Melton defence saw Toby Allen taking a low shot, which was parried away by Harrison before Allen jumped onto the rebound and nodded the ball into an open net.

Melton almost equalised from the restart when Wakely found himself one on one with the keeper but saw his effort well saved.

Melton started the second half on the front foot and an Anderson free kick on the edge of the area went through the wall and found the bottom of the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wisbech should have regained the lead when Tuntulwana received the ball unmarked in the six yard box but fluffed his shot.

Mulvaney found Anderson at the far post and his half volley was well saved by George, then a Mills run across the box saw him send in a great shot that was palmed away to Wakely, who slotted it into the far corner of the net only to be flagged offside.

Frustratingly, with 13 minutes to go a free kick from Anderson smacked the crossbar.

But with eight minutes to go another free kick was sent low into the near post where Manship was able to touch the ball into the corner of the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep into injury time a Wisbech free kick was well saved by Harrison.