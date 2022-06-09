Melton Town boss Tom Manship looking forward to 'exciting' new-look UCL Premier

Melton will face some familiar opponents, including Boston.

Wisbech Town (relegated), AFC Mansfield, Sherwood Colliery (sideways move), Belper United and Kimberley Miners Welfare (promoted) will all be newcomers to the step five division next season.

Meanwhile, the Reds - who finished seventh last season after their promotion the previous summer - will also come up against familiar opponents including Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Deeping Rangers, Eastwood, Heanor, Heather St John's, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough Students, Newark, Pinchbeck United, Quorn, Selston, Skegness and Sleaford.

"It's exciting. It's going to be tough as it's a good competitive level," Manship said.