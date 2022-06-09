Melton Town boss Tom Manship looking forward to 'exciting' new-look UCL Premier

Melton Town manager Tom Manship believes the new-look United Counties League Premier Division will be an 'exciting' one.

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:00 pm
Melton will face some familiar opponents, including Boston.
Wisbech Town (relegated), AFC Mansfield, Sherwood Colliery (sideways move), Belper United and Kimberley Miners Welfare (promoted) will all be newcomers to the step five division next season.

Meanwhile, the Reds - who finished seventh last season after their promotion the previous summer - will also come up against familiar opponents including Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Deeping Rangers, Eastwood, Heanor, Heather St John's, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough Students, Newark, Pinchbeck United, Quorn, Selston, Skegness and Sleaford.

"It's exciting. It's going to be tough as it's a good competitive level," Manship said.

"It's a level where you're tested every single week, but it's going to be exciting."

