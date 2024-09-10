Melton Town boss Tom Manship demands better, despite late winner at Shirebrook Town

Melton Town remain the only unbeaten side in the UCL Premier North after a last gasp winner in Saturday's 2-1 away victory at Shirebrook Town.

But boss Rob Manship was unhappy with their overall performance and knows they will need to perform better away to Skegness Town on Saturday.

“We got away with one there – that is being dead honest,” he said.

“I always try to be as honest as I can and the lads know that wasn't up to standard.

Keenan King - levelled for Melton at Shirebrook on Saturday.

“But to come away from home and get three points when not playing particularly well or true to ourselves like we usually are, taking three points is a positive, if the only positive.

“We will be in training this week and prepare for Saturday. We will have a plan going forward. We have split September into blocks and the first two we have met with two wins.

“We certainly need to be better at Skegness and we will work on stuff at training to be better.”

John Lowe put the home side ahead on 18 minutes but Keenan King 32 at the back post to slot home a 32nd minute equaliser.

Rio Alberry then saved a Melton penalty kick before Shirebrook lost Liam Riley, taken to hospital with a double break to his collarbone.

Kieran Blades was sent off for Shirebrook near the end and then Kieran Hayes popped up with a winner on 90+7 minutes.

It was a second win of the week for Melton as they quickly bounced back from last week's FA Cup exit disappointment after winning 5-1 away at Sandiacre Town in midweek in the United Counties League Cup.

Syme Mulvaney and a Keenan King brace gave them a 3-0 half-time advantage and Yaegan Gore and Kairo Edwards-John extended that advantage after the break.

Assistant manager Rob Peet said: “It was a dominant performance and it was what we asked for.

“We needed a bit of a reaction after Saturday's disappointing result, so we asked the boys to put on a performance, dominate the ball, score some good goals and keep it as tight as we can at the back.

“They did that for the majority of the game which is really pleasing for us.”

Melton sit sixth with Skegness just behind in eighth, a point adrift but having played three games more.