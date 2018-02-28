Melton Town boss acts quickly after Irchester defeat

Have your say

Melton Town suffered a second successive heavy defeat as mid-table put five past Shane Jarram’s side at Digital Deadline Park on Saturday.

The Town manager’s response has been to rebuild his squad with new additions Jack Keitch, defender Luke Matts, forward Luke Green, and centre-half Jon Ferrie all joining in the last seven days.

Irchester started the day just two places and seven points above Town who welcomed back Jordan Cufflin-Stableford for his second spell at the club.

The home fans would have been confident of maintaining their good recent home form and putting to bed the 4-0 defeat at runaway leaders Pinchbeck the previous weekend.

But it took just seven minutes for the visitors to find a way through Melton’s defence when Joshua Burge put Irchester ahead.

And Burge doubled the advantage before the break, leaving Jarram with a big half-time team talk.

But any hopes of a second-half revival were quashed almost from kick-off when Ryan Lovell made it three within a minute of the restart.

Irchester then missed a penalty, but soon made amends when Lee Kew made it 4-0.

Lovell grabbed his second with 20 minutes left and Town’s misery was complete when George Coser was sent off.

Jarram was given extra time to work with his new squad after Tuesday’s trip to Burton Park Wanderers was postponed for the second time this season by the big freeze.

Saturday’s home match with in-form Harrowby United could also be in doubt with temperatures forecast to remain around freezing through until Sunday.

Melton are also due to play their re-arranged league match at Lutterworth Athletic on Tuesday with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Town remain 15th, six points and three places above the bottom three.

* Melton Town are still waiting for a new date to be confirmed for their Senior County Cup semi-final with NKF Burbage.

Last month’s tie was cancelled because of a waterlogged pitch at Anstey.

The club believe the tie will now be played on Tuesay, March 20 at Birstall United FC, but are waiting for the host club to confirm.