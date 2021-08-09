Melton Town beaten in FA Cup at higher-level Cleethorpes

Tom Manship. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton Town made the trip to the seaside to play Cleethorpes Town in the FA Cup, looking to cause an upset against their Northerm Premier League East Division One hosts, writes Sam Ellis.

The Owls started the stronger of the two and almost took the lead twice in the first five minutes.

The first chance came from some indecision in Melton's defence, seeing Walker's resulting shot saved at the feet of Peet.

The second chance came from a counter attack down the left wing with an Oglesby shot blocked on the edge of the area, only for the ball to fall back to the feet of the winger whose chip hit the top of the crossbar.

Melton almost took a surprise lead when a long throw was poorly punched out by Jackson, falling to Manship.

But his half volley went inches over the bar.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 16th minute when a long ball from deep in their own half failed to cleared away by Melton and Josh Batty showed great awareness to pounce onto the ball and lob the oncoming Peet.

The hosts started to show their higher league status by applying more pressure and, just before the half hour, they doubled their lead when Brody Robertson cleverly read an underhit pass to round the keeper and slot home.

Melton were pleased to hear the half time whistle and hoped to change things in the second half.

The first 15 minutes were slower paced and Melton were making more chances, but they were undone again in the 65th minute when Brody Robertson latched onto a through ball and side stepped Peet to knock the ball into an unguarded net.

The hosts continued to turn the screw with Muggleton having to twice block shots off the line and Peet making a great save from sub Buckley and a half volley from Robertson looking for his hat-trick.

The game was put to bed with four minutes remaining when Scott Vernon delivered the coup de grace, an unstoppable rifled effort from the edge of the area which gave Peet no chance.

Melton were not at their best and Cleethorpes showed why they were pre-season favourites to win their league.

MELTON: Peet, Beaver, Benjamin, Manship (Storey), Muggleton, Gilchrist, Lever, Bucalossi, Hammond. Munton (Fowkes), Harris (Smith).

