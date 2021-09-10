Melton Town and Holwell Sports turn attention to FA Vase

Sports boss Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

The FA Vase will take centre stage for Melton Town and Holwell Sports this weekend.

Town will face United Counties League Division One side West Bridgford, looking to bounce back from Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Deeping Rangers in the UCL Premier Division North.

Meanwhile, Sports will have their turn to face Deeping, heading to south Lincolnshire looking to cause an upset at higher-level opposition.

William Bird’s 72nd-minute goal proved the difference at the Haydon Whitham Stadium at the weekend as Town were edged out by the only goal of the game.

Now Tom Manship’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways in this first qualifying round clash, to be played at Regatta Way (KO 3pm).

Holwell will arrive at Deeping (KO 3pm) buoyed by their recent good form.

They made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over Blackstones on Tuesday.

Tom Pope and Ian Bitmead were the matchwinners as Sports moved up to 13th in the Division One table.

The victory comes hot on the heels of the weekend’s 4-1 home win against Borrowash Victoria.

Junior Gaskin put Holwell ahead in the third minute before George Bosworth grabbed a brace and Harry Allcock also found the net.

Harry O’Neill scored Borrowash’s consolation.

Sports will return to league action on Tuesday evening when they travel to Canal Street to face St Andrews, who sit second in the table while, on the same evening, Melton entertain Boston Town at Welby Road (both 7.45pm).

Holwell Sports Women are also in knockout action this weekend.

They have been drawn away at Brighouse Town in the WNL League Cup this Sunday (KO 2pm).

Kayleigh Aylmer was on target as Sports drew 1-1 with Leafield Athletic in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands at the weekend.

In the Leicester Senior League Division One, Asfordby currently top the table.