Melton Town and Holwell Sports discover next season's opponents

Familiar foes Holwell Sports and St Andrews will lock horns again. Photo: Oliver Atkin

In the UCL Premier the Reds will come up against newcomers Wisbech Town (relegated), AFC Mansfield, Sherwood Colliery (sideways move), Belper United and Kimberley Miners Welfare (promoted) while relegated Pinchbeck United have been reprieved.

The other clubs remaining in the league will be Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Deeping Rangers, Eastwood, Heanor, Heather St John's, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough Students, Newark, Quorn, Selston, Skegness and Sleaford.