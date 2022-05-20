Melton Town and Holwell Sports discover next season's opponents

In the UCL Premier the Reds will come up against newcomers Wisbech Town (relegated), AFC Mansfield, Sherwood Colliery (sideways move), Belper United and Kimberley Miners Welfare (promoted) while relegated Pinchbeck United have been reprieved.
The other clubs remaining in the league will be Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Deeping Rangers, Eastwood, Heanor, Heather St John's, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough Students, Newark, Quorn, Selston, Skegness and Sleaford.
In Division One Sports will face Bidworth Welfare, Grantham Academy, Newark Town, Southwell City (promoted), Clipstone, Rainworth (sideways), Blackstones (reprieved), Aylestone Park, Barrow Town, Birstall United, Bourne, Clifton All Whites, Dunkirk, Gedling, Harrowby, Hucknall, Kirby Muxloe, Radford, Saffron Dynamo, St Andrews and West Bridgford.