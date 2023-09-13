Melton suffer defeat in League Cup

Greg Mills was on target for Melton in Saturday's loss.

A fast-paced start to the match saw the visitors with the first clear chance as a long ball out of defence had Tyreace Palmer running clear on goal but his shot went inches over the bar.

Melton were still making chances and some great one touch passing had Ryan Calver running onto the ball and letting fly missing by inches.

Wellingborough began to get into the game and halfway through the half saw Neo Richard-Noel chancing his hand with a turn and shot which just crept wide of the upright.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour mark when ex-Melton player Jorrin John wrestled the ball away in midfield and found Richard-Noel unmarked in the box and he took his time before slotting past Bill Harrison to put the hosts one up.

Six minutes later and the hosts doubled their lead when the John cut in from the touch line and found the near post corner.

Melton almost halved the arrears when Tom Manship sent in a cross and Palmer rose above everyone but his header shaved the outside of the post.

The second half started with the hosts looking dangerous and on 57 minutes, John beat the defence for pace and slotted past Harrison but was ruled offside.

Melton went straight up the other end and Greg Mills beat two defenders on the edge of the box before planting the ball into the top corner of the net.

Into the final quarter and Wellingborough restored their two-goal lead when a ball over the top saw Richard-Noel beating everyone for pace before cleverly chipping the keeper.

With eight minutes remaining, Melton got a second when Mills set up Tom Wakely to slot home from two yards out, but it wouldn't be enough.