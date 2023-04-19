News you can trust since 1859
​Melton see hopes ended at Sherwood

​Melton Town crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Sherwood Colliery on Saturday, ending any hopes of making an inter-step play-off place.

By Sports Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST
Tom Wakley scored Melton's goal.
Tom Wakley scored Melton's goal.

​The Reds got off to a slow start, conceding within 90 seconds as Ethan Wiesztort found himself in space on the right hand side of the box, shooting across Bill Harrison to hand Sherwood Colliery an early lead.

Melton levelled with the final action of the first-half. Sherwood couldn’t scramble Toby Fura’s corner to safety and Tom Wakley was able to steer the ball through a crowded six yard box for a deserved equaliser.

The parity didn’t last long as within two minutes of the restart Sherwood regained the lead from the head of Charlie Taylor, then Wiesztort rounded things off late on.

Fifth-placed Melton hosted Boston Town on Wednesday night (19th), after the Times had gone to press, and then round things off at Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday.

