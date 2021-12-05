Melton secure first home win with impressive display against Deeping Rangers

Henry Eze made his Town debut. Photo: Tim Smith

It was another Saturday home match and yet another stormy cold afternoon which played havoc with the game as Melton Town beat Deeping Rangers 4-0, writes Sam Ellis.

Deeping created the first chance of the match when De Sousa sent a grass cutter of a shot from the edge of the area that went inches past the post.

The home team responded with their own chance with a ball into the box which Tyreace Palmer received and turned Baker before smashing it just wide of the upright.

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute after Paul Anderson made a run down the left and cut in past Flack and found Palmer on the edge of the box.

His shot was mishit but fell to Tom Manship who sent a controlled shot into the bottom corner of the net.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead when a Manship corner had Swan catch the ball only for it to dropped.

He had to make up for his error by scrambling the ball around the post.

Melton extended their lead just after the half hour when Owen Storey made a run down the line and cut in, letting go of an effort which took a slight deflection to send it inside the far post.

The visitors almost responded immediately after the Melton defence failed to clear a ball and saw it stolen by Rangers, which then needed two blocks on the line to prevent a goal.

The first chance of the second half fell to Melton when a corner was cleared only as far as debutant Henry Eze, who rifled in a low shot which was blocked on the line.

A through ball which split the defence found Anderson whose turn and shot needed a great save from Swan to prevent a third goal.

Deeping started to up the pressure with a series of chances.

The first on the hour saw a half volley from Tai Williams needing a diving save from Billy Harrison.

Minutes later and another half volley by De Sousa again needed Harrison at full stretch to palm the ball away.

Sam Wilson for Deeping went clear of the Melton defence and again Harrison was not to be beaten with a great save at his feet.

The game was effectively put to bed with 15 minutes left on the clock when a period of head tennis in midfield saw the ball fall to Anderson, who used his pace to beat the oncoming centre backs and chipped the keeper to make it three.

Palmer should have made it four when a corner found him unmarked at the back post but his header went over.

He was to get his revenge in injury time when the impressive young debutant Ashaiah Fearon went down the line using his pace to beat two defenders and saw his cross bounce over Baker where Palmer nodded into the net at the near post.

Having played Deeping early on in the season and lost without having a shot on target, this was an indication of how far the team has adapted to the league with a very dominant performance to record their first home win of the season.