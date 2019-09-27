Melton Olympic Cycling Club trio battle gusts at 25-mile TT

Have your say

A trio of Melton Olympic Cycling Club riders competed at the VTTA 25-mile Open Time Trial on the A46 course at Farndon.

The return leg proved very windy for all starters throughout the day, but despite the tough conditions all three Melton riders produced excellent times.

Stuart Favor finished the quickest in a time of 55min 58secs, ahead of Mick Stevens (58.40), and John Aitken who clocked 1hr 03min 47secs.

Mick had also completed in his first 100-mile time trial the previous week, completing the BDCA Championship course in a great time of 4hr 8min 03secs.

The time also saw him crowned Melton Olympic’s 100-mile champion.