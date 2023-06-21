News you can trust since 1859
Melton Mowbray ​Marvels enjoy debut season in Leicester Netball League

​Netball team Melton Mowbray Marvels are celebrating a successful winter season in the Leicester Netball League.
By Sports Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:16 BST
Some of the Melton Mowbray Marvels squad.Some of the Melton Mowbray Marvels squad.
Some of the Melton Mowbray Marvels squad.

​Competing against seven other teams, the newly-formed Marvels featured Becky Greaves, Jess Mabbott, Emily Gilder, Joanne Gee, Isla Cullingham (c), Nicola Brooks, Hannah Hutchinson, Hayley Horn, Izzy Machin, Beth Draisey, Nic Campbell and Mary Copley.

After losing their first match to Hawks 2, Marvels remained undefeated for the remaining 12 matches, including the rematch with Hawks who went on to win the league by one point.

Becky Greaves and Mary Copley were awarded the Championship’s ‘best player’ and ‘most sporting’ honours respectively and the team are looking forward to the challenges ahead in the Premiership next season.

Melton Mowbray Marvels hold a ‘Back 2 Netball’ session running every Wednesday from 7-8 at Longfield during summer, and the Melton Sport Village the majority of the year. They also have a men’s session from 8-9:30 and junior training 6-7.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:Melton Mowbray