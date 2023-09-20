News you can trust since 1859
​Melton move up into top five with win

​Melton Town continued their impressive start to the season with a 5-1 win at Pinchbeck United on Saturday.
By Sports Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST
Paul Anderson was on target in Melton's win.Paul Anderson was on target in Melton's win.
​The result put them back into the play-off spots, ahead of the ‘home’ game with AFC Mansfield – Melton’s games continuing to be played at the home of Loughborough Dynamo – which took place on Wednesday night after this week’s Times had gone to press.

Prior to that game, Tom Manship’s men had won five and lost two of their opening seven games as they maintain the early pressure on the top sides.

They had to do things the hard way on Saturday at Pinchbeck , recovering from a goal down to take the points with a strong second-half performance in particular.

The home side took the lead when after a game of head tennis in the penalty area, Taylor Jaine nodded the ball home to put United in front.

But Melton levelled just before half-time when Paul Anderson latched on to a ball over the top before finishing well.

Pinchbeck then kept Melton at bay until the last half-an-hour when the visitors grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck and the floodgates opened.

First, Pinchbeck struggled to deal with another long ball and Tom Wakley lifted the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Soon afterwards it was 3-1 thanks to Greg Mills, then Kadeem Price was sent clear by Wakley’s pass and finished well to all but confirm the three points.

It was then 5-1 in the closing moments when Kairo Edwards-John’s shot slipped under the body of United’s goalkeeper and rounded off the victory.

Following Wednesday’s game with AFC Mansfield, Melton return to the Nanpantan Sports Ground on Saturday when Belper United will be the visitors – five of the next six games, including the Mansfield match, being home games for the Reds.

