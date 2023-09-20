​Melton move up into top five with win

Paul Anderson was on target in Melton's win.

​The result put them back into the play-off spots, ahead of the ‘home’ game with AFC Mansfield – Melton’s games continuing to be played at the home of Loughborough Dynamo – which took place on Wednesday night after this week’s Times had gone to press.

Prior to that game, Tom Manship’s men had won five and lost two of their opening seven games as they maintain the early pressure on the top sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They had to do things the hard way on Saturday at Pinchbeck , recovering from a goal down to take the points with a strong second-half performance in particular.

The home side took the lead when after a game of head tennis in the penalty area, Taylor Jaine nodded the ball home to put United in front.

But Melton levelled just before half-time when Paul Anderson latched on to a ball over the top before finishing well.

Pinchbeck then kept Melton at bay until the last half-an-hour when the visitors grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck and the floodgates opened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First, Pinchbeck struggled to deal with another long ball and Tom Wakley lifted the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Soon afterwards it was 3-1 thanks to Greg Mills, then Kadeem Price was sent clear by Wakley’s pass and finished well to all but confirm the three points.

It was then 5-1 in the closing moments when Kairo Edwards-John’s shot slipped under the body of United’s goalkeeper and rounded off the victory.