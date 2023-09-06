News you can trust since 1859
​Melton lose out by the seaside

​Melton Town took a trip to the seaside to play Skegness Town looking to keep up their early good league form – but a poor start was the catalyst to them ultimately being defeated.
By Sam Ellis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Tom Manship's men were beaten at Skegness.Tom Manship's men were beaten at Skegness.
​It took just 30 seconds for the hosts to take the lead. A hopeful cross into the area took a huge deflection and fell at the feet of McCauley Parker who had a tap in to put Skegness one up.

Melton’s first chance came in the 13th minute when some good play around the edge of the area saw the ball laid off for Henry Dunn to smash in a shot which saw keeper Jake Lovelace make a good save.

The hosts nearly extended their lead minutes later when a quick break had Gary King beating Bill Harrison with a low shot but Damien McCrory brilliantly cleared the ball off the line.

The match then became a bit of a slog with both defences being on top, a stalemate forming in midfield and both attacks being starved of any chances.

It was the 70th minute before anything like a clear opportunity happened when Parker went clear of the Melton defence only for McCrory to make a last ditch challenge to prevent a goal.

Tyreace Palmer had a low shot which was cleared off the line, but then with four minutes of normal time left, sub Dec Johnson went down the line beating two defenders before slotting past Harrison to extend the hosts lead.

Deep into injury time and things went from bad to worse as Rhys Brailsford was sent off for a late tackle.

It was one of those games for Melton where they dominated possession but nothing went their way.

They now move to this weekend and a League Cup tie at Wellingborough Town.

*In UCL Division One, Holwell Sports won 4-2 at home to Birstall United, Tom Pope scoring twice, before they then lost 3-1 to Southwell City in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Asfordby, meanwhile, suffered a 5-0 loss at Harrowby United on Saturday but then won a cup thriller 4-3 at Kirby Muxloe on Tuesday with Charlie Richards netting a brace.

