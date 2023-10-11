​Melton lose out at Ivanhoe

Melton fell short at Ashby.

Melton were the better team in the first 15 minutes and they took the lead when Kalis Gore played a long ball into the area and the defence and keeper hesitated before Tom Wakley nipped in between to chip the keeper.

The hosts immediately responded with a break down the left which finished with Chris Acott firing in a low drive across the box which Mikkel Hirst deflected into his own net.

Sam Grouse almost put Ashby into the lead two minutes later when he beat Hirst for pace before firing in a low shot that needed Bill Harrison to save with his feet.

Grouse nearly amended for his miss when one on one with Harrison again but Melton’s keeper made another great save.

On the stroke of half time a poor Harrison clearance fell to Will Robson who slotted his shot just inches wide of the post.

The first chance of the second half fell to Melton when a Toby Fura corner found Wakley at the back post but his header went wide of the upright.

Melton had a quick break on the hour mark with some lovely one touch football which saw Paul Anderson having his first time shot well saved by Sam Taylor, but on 68 minutes the hosts took the lead when the defence failed to clear the ball, Ashby got the ball out wide and Acott slotted the ball past Harrison from a tight angle for what proved to be the winner.