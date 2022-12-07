Melton hit seven in dramatic win

Kairo Edwards-John was on great form again for Melton.

The win kept Melton within five points of leaders Loughborough Students, with Quorn’s win on Tuesday night meaning they’re now eight points behind Melton in third with a game in hand.

Quorn took a deserved 11th minute lead when a free-kick was played into the six yard box and Anthony Carney tapped it into the net.

Melton took just two minutes to level the game. Kairo Edwards-John beat the offside trap before finding Paul Anderson in the six yard box, where he scrambled the ball over the line.

Minutes later and Edwards-John was again tearing down the right and he played a one-two with Kyron Stabana before smashing a low shot which took a deflection off Carl Sibson into the net.

In the 34th minute it was Edwards-John again who beat two defenders before letting fly with a bullet of a shot which smacked the post and Tom Manship’s follow up from 25 yards out went narrowly over.

Two minutes later, Edwards-John beat his man again and played Anderson in and his effort on the run wrong footed Alex Graham to put Town 3-1 up.

Quorn pulled one back before the break when a Charlie Marzano corner went to the far post and deflected in off Pat Fini. Then right on half time Hart got into a great position before smashing a half volley which needed Josh Barnes to finger-tip the ball past the post.

The second half started at a frenetic pace and when on the hour mark Mason Lee was clean through on goal before keeper Graham came out and brought him down, he was rightly shown the red card. The resulting freekick saw Edwards-John’s shot too powerful for the replacement keeper.

Two minutes later and Quorn pulled one back thanks to a deflection, before levelling on 77 minutes through Carney’s strike from eight yards.

With the scores now level Melton started to apply the pressure and Ryan Calver found the top corner from 30 yards out.

In the last minute of normal time Calver found Edwards-John who smashed the ball into the roof of the net, then Henry Dunn volleyed home in stoppage time to round off a dramatic game.