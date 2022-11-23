Melton fight back to win thanks to quickfire goals at Boston

Sam Muggleton netted the winner for Melton. Pic: Mark Woolterton.

The win keeps Melton in second place in the UCL Premier North standings, seven points behind leaders Loughborough Students.

Sam Beaver thought he had handed the Reds an early lead when his back-heel crept inside the far post but he was denied by an offside flag.

Advertisement

Things got worse shortly afterwards as Jordan Nuttell scored a deflected effort in the 14th minute to put Boston level.

Beaver did get on the scoresheet in the 19th minute from a corner, as the powerful defender fired in a thunderous header to drag Melton level.

Boston restored their lead with what looked like a soft penalty just after the half hour mark. Pat Fini received a booking for the challenge on the byline when he appeared to catch an attacker whilst both players had high-feet as the ball was hooked back in to the middle. Fraser Bayliss went to Bill Harrison’s left, striking the post, with the ricochet finding the far corner of the net.

Melton attacked the second half with a renewed ferocity, Kairo Edwards-John curled an effort that struck the angle of the post and bar, then in the 55th minute Melton were denied a penalty when Toby Fura was brought down from behind inside the area.

Advertisement

Edwards-John, who had caused problems all afternoon for the Boston defence, lifted an effort over the bar from close range but made amends for the miss just moments later.

Sam Muggleton sent a ball into the right channel for Jorrin John to chase. John beat his man and lifted a ball to the far post where Edwards-John met it to head in the equaliser with 15 minutes to play.

Advertisement

Then, two minutes later, Tom Manship sent in a near post corner to where Muggleton charged in to head home what would prove to be the winner.

A late red card for Boston’s Liam Adams added to the drama, Melton holding on to take the points.

Advertisement

*Popular defender Henry Eze has left Melton Town.

The club confirmed the news on Friday, with Eze tweeting afterwards: “I gave it my all, am disappointed it has to end this way, but it's what it is, am leaving you with nothing but love, the memories will live with me for the rest of my life.

Advertisement