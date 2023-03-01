​Melton fight back to overcome Newark & Sherwood

The Reds got off to a strong start and Mulvany broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Ryan Calver fed Mulvany on the left and the former Notts County Academy winger beat his man before cutting back inside and placing his shot over Ross Woolley from the edge of the area.

The match then completely turned in an instant as Newark’s Liam Mays was free to get to the touchline and play the ball across the box where Nyle Blake was waiting to level the scores.

Paul Anderson was on target in Melton's win.

The hosts continued a spell of dominance to start the second period as Masai Arbouin was on hand to slot home after Bill Harrison had made another good save to deny Blake, only for the rebound to fall kindly for the Newark midfielder.

From there on though it was all Melton as the Reds rediscovered the dominance from the opening half an hour.

It took until the 71st minute though for Melton to receive their reward, Sam Beaver struck the crossbar and Calver’s rebound was handled by a defender and Anderson stepped up to net the resulting spot-kick.

The winner came in the 83rd minute as Sam Muggleton launched a trademark long throw in to the opposition area, where Dunn controlled it and laid off to Mulvany to rifle into the top left corner.