Pat Fini gets up to head home Melton's second goal on Saturday. Photo by Mark Woolterton.

It means a replay at the home of the Spalding-based side on Wednesday night (10th), with the winners going to either Winterton Rangers or Shepshed Dynamo on August 20, who also drew on Saturday and who also replay on Wednesday.

Saturday’s game saw Melton start well and Paul Anderson fed Zak Munton whose effort in a great position was blocked.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play as a long punt upfield caught the Melton defence napping and Elliot Foster ran onto the loose ball and fired past Bill Harrison.

Melton responded in the 21st minute with an equaliser even though Town were temporarily down to ten men with Anderson off injured. A corner was played into the box and Pinchbeck failed to clear as Henry Eze used his body to hold off Josh Simpson, allowing Ethan Hulley to thump the ball low into the net.

Foster hit the crossbar Pinchbeck before Beaver forced a good save from United keeper Alex Smith and Pat Fini’s header shaved the wrong side of the post.

The second half saw Mason Lee in front of goal but his shot went inches over the bar.

Then with 17 minutes to go Melton restored the lead. A corner to the far post was punched by Smith but the keeper’s attempted clearance only went as far as Fini whose header sent the ball inside the post.

Pinchbeck levelled again in the 83rd minute when Ben Robson rose highest from a corner to nod the ball into an open net.

Fini had an effort cleared off the line and Eze was also agonisingly close to a winner, but a replay was the ultimate reward.

*Holwell Sports, meanwhile, had a tough day at the office on Saturday in the UCL Division One as they were beaten 7-1 at Newark Town, Tom Pope with the goal.

However, they bounced back with a 2-2 draw at Clifton on Tuesday although that came after they’d led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Pope and Chris Shaw.