Melton are now fourth, seven points clear of Eastwood CFC just outside the play-offs in sixth and with a game in hand on the Red Badgers

But a waterlogged pitch at Kimberley Town on Tuesday night put pay to Melton's hopes of building on those results. So the Reds instead now prepare for Saturday's visit of Heanor Town.

Only a wonder free kick by Ethan Wilson prevented Melton returning from Wisbech with all three points. They went ahead with a penalty from top scorer Tyreace Palmer. But Wisbech equalised just before half time as Wilson’s free kick from over 40 yards on the left flew in.