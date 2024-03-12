Melton bolster promotion hopes, despite wonder free kick holding them to a draw at Wisbech

Promotion-chasing Melton Town took four UCL Premier North points from a possible six last week as a midweek 4-0 home win over Deeping Rangers was followed by a 1-1 draw away at Wisbech Town.
By John Lomas
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:07 GMT
Melton are now fourth, seven points clear of Eastwood CFC just outside the play-offs in sixth and with a game in hand on the Red Badgers

But a waterlogged pitch at Kimberley Town on Tuesday night put pay to Melton's hopes of building on those results. So the Reds instead now prepare for Saturday's visit of Heanor Town.

Only a wonder free kick by Ethan Wilson prevented Melton returning from Wisbech with all three points. They went ahead with a penalty from top scorer Tyreace Palmer. But Wisbech equalised just before half time as Wilson’s free kick from over 40 yards on the left flew in.

The midweek win over Deeping Rangers was achieved thanks to a Palmer double and goals from Tom Wakley and Lewis Carr.

