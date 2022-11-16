Melton are held at home by Kimberley

Kairo Edwards-John celebrates his goal for Melton. Photo by Mark Woolterton.

Only three minutes in and Town should have taken the lead when Paul Anderson sent in a floating cross and Kairo Edwards-John failed to connect right in front of goal.

Sam Muggleton headed over the top and Edwards-John’s curling shot shaved the bar before the visitors started to come into the game and Kai Moore tried a speculative shot which Bill Harrison saved easily, then a deep cross into the box was headed back across the goal and James Shaw hit a half volley which smacked the bottom of the post.

Chances kept coming for Kimberley with Tom Eccleshall cutting the ball back for Moore who hit a shot on the run which clipped the bar.

Then Eccleshall went down the left and sent a low cross which evaded three defenders and found Shaw who scored from six yards out.

In the 39th minute, the hosts found an equaliser when a long ball out of defence found Edwards-John who beat Sam Brown, rounded the keeper and placed the ball into the net.

Further chances came in the second-half, Henry Eze’s header well saved by Kimberley’s Danny Rigley, while Moore struck a post for the visitors and Mason Lee headed over for Melton.

Toby Fura had a shot blocked on the line, before Ryan Calver and Alex Vaughan also went close to a winner but ultimately a draw was the fair result.