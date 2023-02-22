Melton are beaten at Skegness

The Reds had an early chance to take the lead when a Sam Muggleton throw was half-cleared, falling to Kyle Jardine on the edge of the box, however, his volley sailed wide.

The Lilywhites had the best early chance though as a deflection fell kindly to Jonny Lockie in the Melton area but Bill Harrison got off his line quickly to deny him at the near post.

Syme Mulvany saw an effort saved by home keeper Jake Lovelace, as Melton got into full flow with Paul Anderson seeing an effort go close after being released into the penalty area.

Melton Town suffered defeat.

Jardine again volleyed narrowly wide, then Henry Dunn was also just past the post with a good strike and Jardine saw his next effort deflected past the upright.

Melton’s best move involved four players in the build-up, playing beautiful one-touch passes that ended with a right-wing cross that Mulvany met in the middle of the box but he couldn’t get his shot goalward in a crowded area.

The second-half was a less fluid affair from the visitors, Skeg’s Gary King forcing Harrison to save a free-kick.

The goal finally came with just over 20 minutes to play, as Lockie’s long throw was headed on by Ben Davison to the feet of Potts who was unmarked at the back post and able to fire into the top-left corner.

The Reds pushed for an equaliser, with the best chance falling to Dunn, but his long range header from Sam Beaver’s cross was agonisingly wide.