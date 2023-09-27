Melton are beaten at Belper United

Melton took on Belper United.

A ​winwould have put Melton top of the table but equally a Belper win would put them second.

It was Belper that looked like the hungrier side throughout the first half. Four minutes in, Evan Garnett cut in from the right, flashing a shot just wide of the far post.

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Kieran O’Connell got to the byline before sending the back to Chris Jones who slotted the ball past Bill Harrison.

The pressure was kept up by the hosts and John King had a run into the area before being tripped up, resulting in a penalty which was coolly converted by Jack Tyson.

Tom Manship made two changes at half time which transformed Melton as they went on the attack looking for a way back into the game.

Greg Mills saw a powerful shot saved, but then, against the run of play, a quick break by Belper had Martin Smyth darting down the right before playing a great ball into the box which King tapped into an open net.

Melton did eventually get a break when a long ball into Mills saw him cut into the area and was crudely pulled down. Mills himself made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Tyreace Palmer floated a cross to the back post only for Tom Wakely to head over the bar, but then the next corner saw Damien McCrory head in at the near post to pull it back to 3-2, Melton unable to force an equaliser.