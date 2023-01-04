Melton all set for a return to action while Holwell secure midweek win

Melton Town, pictured in action against Anstey Nomads before Christmas, host Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Photo by Mark Woolterton.

Tom Manship’s men are second in the UCL Premier North standings, but eight points behind still unbeaten Loughborough who not only have a game in hand but also beat Melton just before Christmas in Town’s last game.

Nevertheless, with plenty of points still to play for, Melton will go into this weekend’s game against 15th-placed Pinchbeck United keen to gain some momentum, particularly with clubs including Anstey Nomads hot on their heels and with games in hand.

The year 2022 saw an impressive first-half of the season for The Reds, but the year ended on something of a downer with losses to their main promotion rivals. Anstey Nomads snatched an injury time winner at Sign Right Park four days before the 4-2 loss away to Loughborough Students.

Melton had underperformed in the first half and, despite a valiant effort in the second half, left themselves a mountain to climb. That two match spell came at the end of a six match unbeaten run.

Saturday’s visitors Pinchbeck have lost four straight in the league and seven of their previous eight. The only positive result in that stretch was a 2-1 win at home to relegation strugglers Heather St. John’s.

Overall, Pinchbeck have won five, drawn one and lost 13 of their league matches. Away from home they have one win, one draw and eight defeats, with a goal difference of -19.

One of their victories, however, came against Melton earlier this season with a 2-1 home win.

Holwell Sports, meanwhile, returned to action on Tuesday night (3rd) with a 2-1 win at home to Barrow Town.

That was their first game since a 5-2 loss at West Bridgford on December 3, goals from Harry Allcock and Jai Wedgwood securing a win that lifted Sports to 13th in the UCL Division One table.