Melton aim to stay top of the league with trip to Nirvana

Mason Lee celebrates scoring the equaliser for Melton on Saturday. Photo: Mark Woolterton.

Tom Manship’s men have enjoyed a superb start to the campaign, winning five of their first six games and only losing their unbeaten run on August 29 at Anstey Nomads.

Last Saturday saw them run out 2-1 winners at home to Skegness Town, before a League Cup tie at home to Kirby Muxloe on Wednesday night was played after this week’s Times went to press.

Saturday’s win came thanks to Melton recovering from going an early goal down against Skegness.

It was the visitors who would open the scoring with their first chance ten minutes in, as the ball reached Jonny Lockie in the six yard box and he fired his effort wide of keeper Harry Evans and into the net.

Gary King then nearly made it two with a long range effort that was inches wide.

After Melton’s Henry Eze had seen a header go just past the post on the hour mark, the equaliser arrived almost immediately as a ball into the penalty area found Zak Munton and he found Mason Lee who was able to find the net from close range.

Henry Dunn and Pat Fini both went close to putting Melton in front, but the winning goal would eventually come on 76 minutes as a Paul Anderson freekick found Sam Muggleton whose powerful header was saved at point blank range, but the ball fell to Eze who was able to scramble the ball over the line with his knee.

Skegness responded by battling hard for an equaliser, Jamie Potts heading just over the top and Adam Millson’s long range effort whistling past the post.

*Holwell Sports couldn’t follow up their opening win of the season on Bank Holiday Monday as they fell 4-0 at Radford on Saturday.

Jevon Seaton scored twice with Nathan Kelly and a Chris Shaw own goal completing Sports’ misery, leaving them in 14th place in UCL Division One.