Manship wants Melton Town to be brave on the ball, Holwell travel to strugglers and Asfordby face top-of-table test

Town entertain Pinchbeck on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom Manship is calling for more bravery on the ball as Melton Town host Pinchbeck United on Saturday.

Town moved up to seventh in the United Counties League Premier Division North following Saturday’s 4-1 win over visitors Heather St John’s, with Tom Harris, Cam Smith, Jesse Hammond and Zak Munton on target.

The Knights sit two points off the bottom two, but Manship doesn’t expect Lewis Thorogood’s side to be pushovers.

“Same intensity, same workrate, same togetherness and then, in possession, the bravery to play,” Manship said when asked what he wanted from his squad.

“The same as we always ask.

“We’ll treat them (Pinchbeck) with respect because anybody’s capable of beating anybody as we’ve seen.”

In Division One, Holwell Sports will be looking to bounce back from the weekend’s narrow defeat to highflying Belper United.

Sports hit the road to face second-bottom Blackstones, who have lost their last four contests.

Harry Allcock found the net twice in a battling 3-2 defeat to Belper at Welby Road.

Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One leaders Asfordby entertain second-place Kirby Muxloe Reserves on Saturday.

Luke Howitt (two), Andy Melville (two), Brandon Hands and Caylem Hart netted in a 6-1 win over Friar Lane at the weekend.

Holwell Reserves are fourth following a 2-1 defeat at Dunton & Broughton, Morgan Enoux on target.