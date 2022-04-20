Manship 'very happy' with Melton Town's positive finish to season

Zak Munton was on target against Selston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town have ended the season ‘very happy’.

The Reds’ sit sixth in the United Counties League Premier Division North after completing their first season at step five with four points from a Bank Holiday double.

Town thrashed visitors Selston 6-0 on Saturday to make it five wins in a row at Sign Right Park, before wrapping things up with a 1-1 away draw at Leicestershire rivals Anstey Nomads on Monday.

“I’d call it a positive finish to the season, and a positive season overall,” said manager Tom Manship.

“We’re very happy.

“At the beginning of the season we quietly aimed for the top half.

“We cemented ourselves in the top half and that’s been great.

“Every season we just want to keep improving and if we can keep moving that way I’d be happy.”

Heather St John’s can still leapfrog the Reds if they win their final game against Sleaford Town on Saturday, but a top-seven finish would still be a superb achievement for a side promoted just last summer.

Syme Mulvaney netted a hat-trick against Selston with Samuel Wilson, Luther Munakandafa and Zak Munton also on the scoresheet.

The Parishioners had Thomas Laistor dismissed late in the first half for a second bookable offence.

Cameron Gilchrist was on target in Monday’s draw at the Nomads.

“To get a point there (Anstey), on a bad surface, which plays into their hands more than ours (is pleasing),” Manship reflected.

“We stood up and fought for everything.