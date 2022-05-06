Manship looks to bolster Melton Town ranks as he bids to take club 'to the next level'

Mason Lee was a late addition to the squad towards the end of last season.

The Reds can look back on a successful first season in the United Counties League Premier Division North, their inaugural campaign at step five of the football pyramid.

Town finished seventh in a competitive division, just a point behind fifth-place Deeping Rangers.

The squad continued to evolve throughout the season with Manship impressed by the calibre of players at his disposal in the final weeks of the campaign.

He now hopes to keep the majority of his charges at Sign Right Park and add some additional strength.

"A lot of lads remain in my plans," he confirmed.

"The group we finished with is a very strong group and if we can add a couple to that to take us to the next level then great.

"We will continue to keep improving.

"It's pleasing (to finish where we did in the table) but there's more hard work to be done."

While many rival managers will be spending the close season looking to bolster - or reshape - their sides, Manship already has a very good idea what he wants.

"We've been planning since January," added the reds manager, who made notes of opponents who had impressed him throughout the past season.

"We've been looking at what we need to go to the next level as a club and what we need to keep on improving and what we need as a club.

"We're constantly planning to improve.

"It's not just 'the hard work starts now', we've been doing that all the time - since we've been here."

Work also continues at Sign Right Park where the new clubhouse is currently being built.

This week has seen the former clubhouse and toilet block removed from the site.

"The thing is for every season to keep on improving," Manship said of the club ethos.

"I was actually looking at old photos of the ground and what it looked like in July 2021.