Making a point! Draw against Harrowby enough to secure Holwell Sports' safety

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports entertain Harrowby United on Monday knowing a point will be enough to secure safety.

Sports are all-but over the line despite Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to St Andrews, where Brook Isherwood found the net.

Blackstones' 1-0 defeat at Gedling means they will be relegated along with Borrowash Victoria.

Graham Street Prims saw a 2-0 lead against West Bridgford pegged back as they drew 2-2.

This means they are the only side that can catch Neil Miller's Holwell, who sit just above the bottom three.

However, they trail by six points with two games to go and Holwell have a better goal difference of 12.