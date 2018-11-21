Leics Senior League: Asfordby FC slip into bottom two; Wymeswold march on

Have your say

Asfordby FC suffered a tough few days against top-six opponents in the Leics Senior League Premier.

George Hickling’s first-half strike proved the only goal of the game as Barlestone St Giles left Asfordby Acres with the points on Saturday.

And on Tuesday evening, Jon Allsop’s side travelled to promotion-chasing Saffron Dynamo and found the going tough.

The match was effectively over at half-time with the visitors trailing 4-0, but they limited the damage to a 5-0 defeat.

A run of three league defeats without a goal, allied to a new three-point deduction, has left Asfordby second from bottom, a point above basement side Kirby Muxloe Reserves.

Cottesmore Amateurs’ impressive six-match unbeaten run was ended by a 4-0 home defeat to title-chasing Rugby Borough.

A four-goal burst before half-time was enough to see FC Wymeswold power on at the top of Senior League Division One.

Sam Allen gave them the lead on the half-hour from the penalty spot at Barrow Town Reserves before two goals in three minutes from Sam Richards put the visitors in control.

And on the stroke of half-time, leading scorer Brandon Hands wrapped up a 4-0 win with his 13th goal of the season.

Their fifth straight league victory leaves them a point clear of Ashby Ivanhoe Knights who were 3-2 winners at Loughborough FC.

But Holwell Sports remain rooted to the bottom of the table and waiting for their first points after a 2-0 defeat at Earl Shilton Albion.

First-half goals from Kyle Olner and Tom Watson were enough for the home side.