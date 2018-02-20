Leics Senior League: Asfordby FC keep pace in promotion chase

Asfordby FC kept pace with the Senior League promotion chasers as they grabbed three more points on the road on Saturday.

Leading scorer Stan Logan took his tally for the season to 12 with a double at Loughborough FC A, and Junior Gaskin made it nine goals for the season as he, too, struck twice in the 4-2 win.

Jon Alsopp’s side have lost just once in the league this season and sit fourth in Division One, five points behind second place, but with games in hand.

But Holwell Sports Development remained in the bottom three after they went down 4-1 at Aylestone Park Reserves.

The visitors trailed 3-0 at the break, but salvaged some pride in the second half, with Edward Thompson pulling a goal back.

Asfordby play back-to-back home matches next week, hosting Lutterworth Town Reserves on Saturday (2pm), and Aylestone Park Reserves on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Holwell’s second string entertain Barrow Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm).