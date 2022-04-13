Leaders Asfordby come from behind for victory

Andy Melville on the ball for Asfordby. Photo: Phil James

Asfordby remain top of the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One after victory at promotion-chasing Burbage Old Boys.

A difficult first half saw Asfordby trailing at half time 2-1.

A big second half performance underlined how much team spirit there is within the group and they scored three second half goals to win 4-2.

Despite Asfordby’s defensive line being wrecked through injury during the season their front line has been ever present and has been a force to be reckoned with.

Collectively Brandon Hands, Charlie Richards, Andy Melville and Dolton Taylor have 57 goals this season.

The switch from defence to attack and the speed of the attacks has been something not many teams have been able to cope with.

Asfordby lead second-place Sporting Markfield by four points and have a game in hand.

They host Barlestone St Giles this coming Saturday at Brooksby College (KO 3pm) and will be hoping for another three points.

Asfordby’s two under 12s teams were in cup final action over the weekend.

Thunder played against Hinckley, a team four divisions above them, and just lost out after a fantastic second half.