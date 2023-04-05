Late leveller sees Melton draw with Quorn

Melton celebrate their late equaliser. Photo: Mark Woolterton.

The result saw Melton in fourth place going into Wednesday’s game at Heanor, played after this week’s Times went to press.​

The first chance of the match came from a Greg Mills’ free-kick which went wide of the target, then Quorn’s Paddy Webb also passed the post.

There was a moment of controversy in the 35th minute as Kairo Edwards-John found himself clean through on the keeper. Quorn defender Carl Sibson ruthlessly scythed him down and looked likely to be shown a straight red as the last man, however, with the foul coming just across the halfway line referee Karl Bainbridge only issued a yellow.

Toby Fura fired in an effort from range around the half hour mark as both sides fought out an entertaining first half that looked destined to end goalless, but just before the break, Jack Samples sent in a cross-come-shot from wide on the left that saw Melton’s Bill Harrison beaten for the first time in almost 400 minutes of football.

Mulvany was denied by Quorn’s keeper Ben Whiting, then Harrison denied Webb with a fine save at the other end.

There was more controversy in the 65th minute when Mulvany sent in another long range shot. Whiting parried the ball away but Edwards-John had followed the shot in and was on hand to turn the ball home, however, he was ruled offside.

Melton were pushing hard for the equaliser now and Edwards-John was denied a couple of times by Whiting, but there was nothing the Quorn keeper could do in the 87th minute when a ball was cleared out of the area to where Calver was waiting. The industrious midfielder, who was excellent throughout the match, took the ball down on his chest and volleyed in to the far corner to send the Pork Pie Army into rapturous celebrations.