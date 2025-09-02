Last kick misery for Holwell Sports as league new boys Swallownest swoop late

Holwell Sports were pipped 3-2 at home by the last kick of the game in Saturday's visit of UCL Division One newcomers Swallownest.

Assistant manager Ian Bitmead said: “The lads worked hard today and deserved something out of the game.

“Some of the football in the second half was great to watch, but unfortunately this needs to be for the full 90 minutes.

“The defending at times today was not acceptable and we will be working hard this week to put this right.”

Holwell found themselves behind after 10 minutes.

A long ball into the back post was not dealt with by Coser and Liam Arnold was able to power his header home.

Holwell then settled into the game and equalised on the half hour mark as O'Reilly found space on the edge of the area to fire home from a tight angle.

Holwell were now on the front foot and should have gone two up, a lovely one two between O'Reilly and Wright found Wright one on one with the Swallownest keeper but he put his shot over the bar to the disappointment of the home crowd.

This should have been the last action of the half, but again poor defending from Holwell saw Simpson get in front of Coser and find the net with a powerful header to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Holwell started the second half on the front foot, playing some lovely passing football and putting the Swallownest back line under real pressure.

In the 64th minute Holwell scored the goal of the game.

It started with Holwell keeper Hoskins and involved a 15-man passing move, ending with a tap-in for Wright.

Holwell were now the better team and continued to control the game and thought they had won it in the 90th minute.

A free kick was put in the box and flicked home by Cordell, but the celebrations were cut short when the linesman put his flag up for offside much to the disappointment of the home support.

Then came the killer blow. A big kick upfield was again not dealt with by the Holwell back line and Simpson was on hand to lob the ball over the stranded Hoskins to win it with the last kick of the game.