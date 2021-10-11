Last-gasp goal sees Melton Town forced to settle for a draw

Joe Braithwaite and Paul Anderson in action.

Melton Town took to the road for the 11th time this season, looking to get back to back wins for the first time, writes Sam Ellis.

The game had a déjà vu feel to it as last week a defensive error in the first few minutes lead to an early goal from a free kick.

Town again gave away a freekick on the edge of the box from a defensive error but this time the shot shaved the outside of the post.

Unfortunately, the errors continued and in the 16th minute a long clearance by Sleaford saw the ball bounce over the defence and striker Ryan Rushen nod over Billy Harrison into an empty net.

The visitors replied quickly as the very next attack brought the equaliser.

Paul Anderson drove to the byline and lofted a cross into the area.

The ball was dinked back to Zak Munton who shot on the turn to find the bottom far corner.

The game became a stalemate with neither side having a shot on target until the hour mark when Ryan Robbins went down the edge of the box and hit a low shot which had to be deflected off the line.

Sleaford should have taken the lead when a corner was met with a powerful header which needed blocking on the line.

With 16 minutes remaining Melton took the lead after Thomas Harris played a low cross into the six yard box which found Robbins, who hit a powerful low shot to put Town 2-1 up.

Two minutes later and Sleaford's keeper cleared the ball from the touch line straight to Anderson who tried to lob the ball into the empty net from 40 yards out, only for it to go the wrong side of the post.

Into injury time and a freekick on the halfway line saw Sleaford lumping the ball towards the box.

It was touched on and tapped in at the far post by Will Rawdon for an unlikely equaliser.