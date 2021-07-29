"It will be a proud moment!" Melton Town preparing for first-ever UCL Premier North contest

Tom Manship. Photo: Tim Williams

Tom Manship says it will be a ‘proud moment’ when Melton Town emerge from the tunnel to play their first game as a step five club.

Newly-promoted Town will travel to face Loughborough Students on Tuesday night in their opening United Counties League Premier Division North contest (KO 7.45pm).

“It’ll be a proud moment,” the manager said.

“We just want to keep moving forward. Tuesday’s first game at step five will be a proud moment.

“It’ll be a difficult game. I’ve spoken to a couple of managers from the league who say, on their day, they’re the best team in the league.

“We’ve got a difficult start, but that’s why you work as hard as you do, to play at these grounds and enjoy the moments.”

Melton were promoted to the UCL this summer due to their impressive points per game tally collected over the past two seasons.

But for Manship the job is far from over.

“We’re excited, ready and I’ve said since day one I’ve been here - as long as we move forward on and off the pitch we can be happy.

“No matter where we finish next season it’ll be the highest position this team has ever finished.

“There’s no pressure from the club. The pressure was to get out that division (UCL Division One).

“Now we’ve done that we’ve got to keep moving forward as a club.

“There’s no pressure this season but next season we’ll have to go better than this season.”

While Town are keeping their new additions close to their chest, Manship believes they will fit in perfectly.

“We’ve made three or four signings, not naming names,” he said.

“They’ll help the group move forward, and it is a group at Melton - there’s no XI, all our squad are capable of playing and doing the job asked of them.

“We’re all positive and happy. We’ve played really well (in pre-season) and had some tough games. The lads have been tested and done well.

“Every player we’ve got in now has been handpicked by our management team and added to the group due to the style of football. We play a certain way and want to continue that this year.”