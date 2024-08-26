Ingles vs Melton Town in The FA Vase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Town continued their unbeaten start to the season with their fifth consecutive win knocking out Ingles in the FA Vase in the process.

Melton dominated the possession straight from the off.

The first effort came from Hayes who had a shot from the edge of the area which was easily saved by Haudley. Mulvaney also had an effort which Haudley dealt needed a good save.

Then in the 27th minute the visitors dominance was rewarded. A Toby Fura corner was met by Grimshaw but his clearance went up into the air and was volleyed into the roof of the net by Calver.

Mulvaney had a run down the touch line before cutting in and letting fly with a shot which went inches over the bar. The second half followed the same pattern as the first with Melton in complete control.

Then on the hour Town doubled their lead. A throw-in found Brailsford who sent the ball into the box where Hayes with his back to the goal swivelled and sent the ball low into the far corner. Five minutes later and it was 3~0 when a Fura freekick found McRory whose volley was too powerful for the keeper as it crept into the net.

Ingles first bout of pressure came with 15 minutes to go when a series of corners were dealt with by Harrison leaving the hosts frustrated. A Melton corner fell nicely to Mulvaney in the 6 yard box where he tried a back heel which was blocked on the line.

Melton's final goal came with six minutes to go when Beaver played a great ball through the defence to King who turned his defender before planting the ball into the far corner of the net.

A thoroughly dominant performance from Melton which prevented Ingles from having a single shot on target. They now have a home match against Clipstone in the 2nd Qualifying Round, a league game on Monday against Newark & Sherwood before their historic game at home to Hednesford Town in The FA Cup on Saturday.