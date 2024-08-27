In-form Melton Town cruise past Ingles in FA Vase victory
They now have a home match against Clipstone in the Second Qualifying Round.
Defender Lewis Carr said: “That was a great performance as it's a tough place to come.
“It was a difficult pitch compared with what we're used to at home, so we're really happy with 4-0.
“The clean sheet was pleasing and what we aim for every game, though of course it's not always possible.
“The lads all pulled together and we limited them to very few chances.
“Our goals is to go as far as we can in the competition, but we will take each game as it comes and try to perform to the level so, when we look back on the game we can say we gave it our all.
“If we perform to the levels we can we can go all the way."
Melton dominated the possession straight from the off.
The first effort came from Hayes, who had a shot from the edge of the area which was easily saved by Haudley.
Mulvaney also had an effort which Haudley dealt with by a good save.
Then in the 27th minute the visitors' dominance was rewarded.
A Toby Fura corner was met by Grimshaw, but his clearance went up into the air and was volleyed into the roof of the net by Calver.
Mulvaney had a run down the touchline before cutting in and letting fly with a shot which went inches over the bar.
The second half followed the same pattern as the first with Melton in complete control.
Then on the hour Town doubled their lead.
A throw-in found Brailsford, who sent the ball into the box where Hayes, with his back to the goal, swivelled and sent the ball low into the far corner.
Five minutes later and it was 3-0 when a Fura free kick found McRory, whose volley was too powerful for the keeper as it crept into the net.
Ingles' first bout of pressure came with 15 minutes to go when a series of corners were dealt with by Harrison, leaving the hosts frustrated.
A Melton corner fell nicely to Mulvaney in the six yard box where he tried a backheel, which was blocked on the line.
Melton's final goal came with six minutes to go when Beaver played a great ball through the defence to King, who turned his defender before planting the ball into the far corner of the net.
This was a thoroughly dominant performance from Melton which prevented Ingles from having a single shot on target.