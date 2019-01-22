In-form Asfordby FC Poachers hit five at Beaumont

Have your say

Asfordby FC Poachers Under 15s maintained their form with a 5-1 lunchtime win at Beaumont town on a very cold Sunday.

Poachers soon put Beaumont under pressure with Rowe, Hill, Fox, and Carlisle pressing forward, supported by Smith, Taft and Swann.

Beaumont came back and pressured the defence of Brown, Eldred and Halliday, but goalkeeper Cook calmly smothered the danger.

Smith was soon on the ball and found Hill on the wing whose cross into the area just evaded Rowe, but Carlisle connected to slot home the opening goal.

From the kick-off Smith and Rowe put the pressure on, with Hill picking out a great run from Rowe who was caught late and had to go off for Mee.

Rowe was soon back in the action and his precise though ball found Carlisle to add his second of the game.

Smith made way for Simpson and Rowe came off for Deacon, and with half-time approaching, Poachers pressed.

Swann and Deacon combined to tee up Fox who slotted his chance home to make it 3-0.

With Swann off for Atton, Poachers took Beaumont by surprise with a quick ball from Carlisle which found Taft free to fire in the fourth.

Beaumont came straight back at Poachers and fired past Cook for 4-1.

Poachers made further changes to keep the squad warm, with Rowe, Hill, Swann, Smith and Orridge on for Taft, Carlisle, Fox, Deacon and Mee.

Asfordby created several chances without finding the target, with Eldred making one of his trademarks runs out of defence, but firing just wide.

Brown and Hill combined well and Hill made a run down the wing, cut inside and shot into the top corner for 5-1.

Rowe soon found himself one-on-one with the keeper who appeared to clear outside the box with his hands, but it was missed by the referee.

Poachers next face Beaumont at home on Sunday hoping to continue their run.