Home comforts will aid Melton Town this season - Manship

Tom Manship.

Tom Manship believes home comforts can help Melton Town climb the table.

Having collected 14 points from nine matches, Town currently sit 10th in the United Counties League Premier Division North in their first season at step five.

But as work continues on the new 3G playing surface at Melton Sports Village, Manship’s side are yet to play a fixture there this campaign, their only home league contest to date taking place at Holwell Sport’s Welby Road ground.

“I feel we’re doing well,” Manship said, reflecting on his side’s start to the campaign.

“I said judge us after 10 games. I believe after 10 games we should hopefully be around the mid-table.

“But if you look at the 10 games, every single one’s been away. It’s been difficult, and when our new facility opens games will be at home, which will be massive for us.

“It’s a great surface and, for how we play, it will help us.

“It’s been a challenge (getting used to the Premier Division) but a challenge we’ve enjoyed, and a learning curve as well.”

Following a blank weekend, Town will travel to second-bottom Selston on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Melton are scheduled to host Boston Town on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm), although at present there is no completion date for the Sports Village project.

When asked about the new pitch, Manship added: “It’s brilliant.

“Everything’s going fantastic and we can’t wait to be there and for it to be open.

“It’ll benefit the club, community, the team and town.

“Everybody’s going to win, so we’re excited.”

Unbeaten Asfordby made it nine straight wins in the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One as they beat visitors Anstey Town 4-3 on Saturday.

Dolton Taylor (two), Sam Allan and Roman Strong were on target in the seven-goal thriller.