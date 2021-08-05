Holwell Sports want to make most of home advantage, Melton Town gear up for tough FA Cup contest

Holwell have kept up their training since the Covid Cup. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Holwell Sports are hoping to make the most of home advantage as they kick off their United Counties League Division One campaign on Saturday.

Neil Miller’s side will play four of their opening five contests at Welby Road, beginning with Saturday’s arrival of West Bridgford (KO 3pm) and Tuesday’s contest against Bourne Town (KO 7.45pm).

“I would expect a very high tempo game against West Bridgford,” Miller said of an opponent who moved sideways this summer.

“They’ve got a couple of big, strong lads. There will be periods we need to keep our structure and shape so we don’t allow them to play through the channels.

“But I also think that if the game wears on, as always, there will be opportunities in there.

“They’ll be inside that top 10 as they have been in the East Midlands Counties League. Four of our opening five games are at home, so hopefully that stands us in good stead.”

Miller has been impressed with how summer arrivals Jordan Smith, Tom Bendle and defender Lamin Conteh, plus the returning Liam Chapman and Chris Hibbitt, have slotted into the squad.

He continued: “In pre-season we’ve worked hard, had a productive pre-season in bringing in players.

“Recruiting them is always a long process and introducing them into our team takes time as well.

“But the guys have hit the ground running and given us good depth this season.

“We never really stopped from the time we [played in the Covid Cup (a supplementary UCL competition after the league campaign was curtailed). We’ve continued through.”

Melton Town will turn their attention to FA Cup action this Saturday, travelling to Cleethorpes Town.

Manager Tom Manship said: “It will be a big FA Cup tie at a very good side.

“Every game is important, whether that’s a league game, FA Vase or FA Cup.

“We want to keep moving forward and learn from every game we play.”