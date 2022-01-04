Holwell Sports v Ingles is postponed
Tonight's contest to be re-arranged
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 9:39 am
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 9:42 am
Holwell Sports' home contest with Ingles has been postponed.
The two sides were due to meet in the United Counties League Division One at Welby Road this evening.
However, due to cases of Covid in the Sports camp the contest will be re-arranged.
"Due to an outbreak of Covid in the Holwell Sports camp, the decision has been made by the club to call tonight's game off against Ingles to safeguard everyone concerned," a club statement read.