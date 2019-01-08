Holwell Sports Reserves beaten at leaders Wymeswold

FC Wymeswold stretched their lead at the top of Leics Senior League Division One to 10 points after easing past Holwell Sports Reserves on Saturday.

With nearest challengers Ashby Ivanhoe Knights cup-tied, Wymeswold took full advantage with a 4-1 win to extend their unbeaten league record to 15 games.

Brandon Hands put the home side in frotn after five minutes, and the leaders looked to be cruising to another three points when Gus Gentleman doubled their advantage inside 14 minutes.

But Holwell had other ideas and halved the deficit five minutes into the second half through Owen Blair.

Two goals in five minutes restored order, however, as Sam Kee made it 3-1 midway through the half and substitute Mohamed Mahir completed the job with 20 minutes left.

Holwell remain rooted to the bottom, and face another tough test in their search for a second league win of the season at top-four Magna 73 on Saturday, while Wymeswold have the weekend off.